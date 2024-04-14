Air Defense Forces Destroy 10 Shahed Drones At Night

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the night of April 14, the Air Forces and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces shot down all 10 Shahed drones that Russia used to attack Ukraine.

The Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

"On the night of April 14, 2024, the Russian invaders attacked with 10 Shahed-131/136 strike UAVs from the Kursk region of the Russian Federation, as well as four S-300/S-400 anti-aircraft guided missiles from the occupied Donetsk region," the statement said.

Anti-aircraft missile units of the Air Forces and mobile firing groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces eliminated all Shahed drones in the Kharkiv region.

As reported by Ukrinform, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba called for strengthening Ukraine's air defense at a meeting with his French counterpart.