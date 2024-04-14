Zaporizhzhia Region May Receive UAH 500M To Repair Bomb Shelters Governor

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's southeastern Zaporizhzhia region may receive UAH 500 million to repair bomb shelters in institutions that provide secondary education.

Ivan Fedorov, head of the region's military administration, said this in a post on the Telegram messaging app, Ukrinform reports.

"Up to 500 million hryvnias. The Zaporizhzhia region may receive such a record amount to repair shelters in institutions that provide secondary education," he wrote.

The government now has to decide on the allocation of funds to repair bomb shelters so that as many children as possible in the Zaporizhzhia region could have access to education.

Earlier reports said that shelters had recently been equipped in 20 schools. In total, more than 50 schools have already returned to full-time education.