               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Zaporizhzhia Region May Receive UAH 500M To Repair Bomb Shelters Governor


4/14/2024 12:10:43 AM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's southeastern Zaporizhzhia region may receive UAH 500 million to repair bomb shelters in institutions that provide secondary education.

Ivan Fedorov, head of the region's military administration, said this in a post on the Telegram messaging app, Ukrinform reports.

"Up to 500 million hryvnias. The Zaporizhzhia region may receive such a record amount to repair shelters in institutions that provide secondary education," he wrote.

The government now has to decide on the allocation of funds to repair bomb shelters so that as many children as possible in the Zaporizhzhia region could have access to education.

Earlier reports said that shelters had recently been equipped in 20 schools. In total, more than 50 schools have already returned to full-time education.

MENAFN14042024000193011044ID1108091457

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search