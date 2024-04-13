King Receives Calls From Egypt, Iraq Presidents, Iraq PM Calls Palestinian President

( MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - His Majesty King Abdullah on Wednesday received phone calls from Egypt President Abdel Fattah El Sisi, Iraq President Abdul Latif Rashid, and Iraq Prime Minister Mohammed S. Al Sudani, and called Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas. The phone calls covered the dangerous situation in Gaza, as well as means of enhancing bilateral relations, according to a Royal Court statement. His Majesty and the leaders also exchanged Eid Al Fitr wishes.

