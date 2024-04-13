Jordan Sends 100-Truck Aid Convoy To Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Jordan Hashemite Charity Organisation (JHCO) on Thursday dispatched another 100 trucks laden with food supplies into the war-torn Gaza.

JHCO said in a statement that 50 trucks will go through the King Hussein Bridge and the remaining 50 from the Sheilkh Hussein Bridge on the northern border crossing to then continue their way from the Palestinian territories to Gaza.

The organisation said that the new large aid convoy carried food items donated by the French embassy in Amman, Qatari Red Crescent, the World Food Programme, among others.

JHCO has recently dispatched 110-truck aid convoy into Gaza.

The charity organisation said that Jordan will continue working“day and night” in sending relief assistance to the Palestinian people through the air and land bridges it has set up for that purpose.

With the aid convoys dispatched on Thursday, JHCO said the total number of trucks that carried aid to Gaza has so far reached 887 since the beginning of the war on October 7.

The Jordanian Armed Forces -Arab Army, has also been carrying out airdrops of aid into Gaza, with the latest being on Wednesday on the first day of Eid Al Fitr.

