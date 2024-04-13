JAF Foils Smuggling Attempt Resulted In Two Fatalities

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army (JAF) said border guards stationed on the southern borders on Friday foiled an attempt to "large" quantities of narcotics into the Kingdom.

The source also said that Southern Military Zone personnel applied rules of engagement with smugglers and killed two, Jameel Atallah Awad Saideen and Mahmoud Eid Salameh Saideen. The individuals were found to be in possession of drugs, which were confiscated, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.



The source reiterated the unwavering commitment of the JAF to safeguard the Kingdom's borders and uphold its security and stability.



