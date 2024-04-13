Afadi, Blinken Discuss Ceasefire, Aid Flow Into Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi on Friday received a phone call from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, with the discussion focusing on efforts to establish a ceasefire in Gaza and ensure the uninterrupted flow of vital aid into the Strip.

Safadi and Blinken stressed the urgent need to overcome any obstacles that could hinder the timely and adequate delivery of aid into Gaza, in addition to regional developments and strategies to alleviate tensions in the area, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Safadi emphasised the necessity of unrestricted access through all crossings to address the humanitarian crisis ensuing from the Israeli war on Gaza, highlighting the Kingdom's preparedness to dispatch hundreds of trucks daily once the northern crossings become operational, thereby facilitating the distribution of aid by the United Nations and its associated partners.

Safadi also reiterated the urgent call to cease the aggression against Gaza and cautioned against the disastrous repercussions of a potential Israeli ground incursion into Rafah.

The ministers also discussed a range of bilateral issues.