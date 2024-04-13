Would You Take A Pay Cut To Work At A Pet-Friendly Job?

(MENAFN- SWNS Digital)

Almost one in 10 (7%) pet parents have left a job to find a new one in order to better care for their pet.

That's according to a new survey of 1,800 employed pet owners, which found that another 24% have considered doing so, but have not yet taken the leap.

In fact, 60% agree they would consider leaving their job if it conflicted with their ability to care for their pet.

According to the survey by OnePoll on behalf of Vetster , two in five (41%) would even be willing to take a pay cut in order to work in a pet-friendly environment.

Only 39% of respondents believe that they currently work in a“very” pet-friendly workplace and another 47% find that to be a high priority when choosing where to work.





Results found that employees would be more open to working in the office if pets were allowed to come (30%), they were able to take sick days when their pet is sick (28%) or if their employer offered pet benefits (24%).

On average, pet owners think about their pet almost every hour they're working - or about seven times throughout the 9-5 workday. Not only that, but they say they worry about their pet five times each workday.

This may be because 22% of in-office or hybrid working pet owners admit that when at the office they're more stressed about how their pet is doing at home than their work responsibilities.

Interestingly, pets and their parents both struggle when apart from each other; 54% believe that their pet gets separation anxiety when they're working in-office and a similar number (47%) experience the same effects themselves.

The survey also polled pet parents with hybrid schedules or work completely remotely. Of those, the average respondent takes five cuddle or play breaks to spend time with their pet throughout the work day.

And it seems their pets are perfectly ingrained in their workflow - 59% of those respondents believe that those breaks are an“absolute must” for their work schedule.

“With work models changing yet again, it's no surprise that pet parents are feeling the impacts. Almost half (47%) of the respondents said they are likely to look for a new job due to the cost of caring for their pet when they're not around. This is especially true for Gen Z respondents, as 62% say that a pet friendly workplace is a priority for them, almost twice as much as baby boomers (35%),” said Cerys Goodall, Chief Operating Officer at Vetster.“It's important that employers find ways to work with their pet parent employees and find a way that allows them to balance both pet parenthood and their career.

Eight in 10 (81%) working pet owners prioritize giving their pets the best life possible. They go about achieving this by spending lots of time with them (77%), giving them daily treats (63%) and making sure they get plenty of exercise (60%).

And at the end of the day, if it meant giving their pet a better life, respondents would sacrifice a promotion (16%) and even their job security (14%).

“Pet owners are showing us that pets are family, and that their ability to care for their animals is something modern workplaces need to accommodate if they want them to stick around,” said Goodall.“The data is in. Pet friendly workplaces are key to attracting and retaining talent.”

