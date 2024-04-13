Grocery Shopping Hungry Is Costing Americans This Much

(MENAFN- SWNS Digital)

According to research, grocery shopping on an empty stomach will cost you an extra $26 per trip, on average.

A recent poll of 2,000 general population Americans found that the average person makes two grocery runs per week and budgets $162 for their haul.

The study found that more than three-quarters of respondents (76%) agreed they're more likely to spend more than they'd like if they grocery shop while hungry and six in ten said they're also likely to leave their health goals at the door.

A majority (62%) said they'll typically spend up to 20% more than what they've set aside for groceries for the week. Only a fifth (20%) reported that they never overspend what they've budgeted for groceries.

Conducted by OnePoll and commissioned by Dole Food Company in honor of National Banana Day on Apr. 17, the study took a comprehensive look at Americans' grocery and produce shopping habits, food needs and priorities when it comes to nourishing themselves.





Respondents reported they need to visit two stores during a typical week to find all the items they need and their standard grocery run takes 39 minutes.

The average person is shopping to feed two while 30% are shopping to feed just themselves.

According to respondents, the best time to shop to avoid rushes and crowds is 8:00 a.m. - 9:59 a.m., the worst time is 4:00 p.m. - 5:59 p.m. and the most popular time is 10:00 a.m - 11:59 a.m.

Over half of Americans (56%) will typically shop with a grocery list and 79% of those who do said they're less likely to overspend while shopping.

The study also found that three in four (74%) said their grocery hauls are similar to the items their parents would purchase during their childhood.

And 41% have preferred grocery and item brands and said they're willing to visit an additional store to purchase them if their usual store doesn't have them in stock.

In fact, according to the research, specific brands can be very important to consumers: 39% of Americans reported that they're willing to pay more for brands that make their values known when it comes to transparency for sourcing, supply chain and environmental sustainability.

And, on average, respondents would be willing to pay nearly a tenth more (9%), on top of what they're already spending, if it ensured they could have the highest quality produce and nutrient-dense healthy foods.

The most common“must-haves” for every grocery haul are bread (54%), eggs (52%), meat (51%), milk or milk substitutes (50%), coffee (35%) and bananas (35%).

But despite bananas' popularity, 60% of respondents were unaware that bananas are the most-purchased grocery item in the U.S.

“A high-quality food shouldn't break the bank. It should nourish us, be ethically sourced and should be readily available to consumers,” said William Goldfield, director of corporate communications for Dole.“We believe health should be our highest priority and should be reflected in the way people shop. For our 125th anniversary of growing and marketing bananas, we commissioned this study to look at how Americans spend on what's important to them when it comes to food and their hierarchy of food needs.”

The survey found that Americans rank food variety (35%), quick and convenient foods (34%), protein-rich foods (32%) and inexpensive foods (30%) as their highest food priorities.

The factors that most influence what Americans buy at the supermarket are price (55%), flavor (48%), availability (23%) and nutrients (21%).

And when it comes to produce impulse shopping, respondents are most likely to snag bananas (33%), grapes (30%) and apples (22%) on their way to the checkout line.

The survey also settled the debate about the right stage to eat a banana and found that half (50%) said it's during the“yellow with no spots” stage although a surprising number (6%) opt to eat their bananas while they're mostly green.

“Bananas are often accused of being high in sugar content. However, the truth is bananas are a nutrient-dense, inexpensive food full of dietary fiber and vitamins B6 and C that should be part of your diet. Whole foods are intrinsically good for us,” said Goldfield.“We know bananas as a quick snack or addition to a meal, supporting heart health and energy metabolism.”

TOP TEN MUST-HAVE ITEMS FOR EVERY GROCERY TRIP



Bread - 54%

Eggs - 52%

Meat(s) - 51%

Milk or milk substitutes - 50%

Coffee - 35%

Bananas - 35%

Potatoes - 33%

Chips - 32%

Juice - 31% Noodles / pasta - 30%

THE RIGHT STAGE TO EAT A BANANA



Mostly green - 6%

Green/yellow - 23%

Yellow with no spots - 50%

Yellow with brown spots - 13% Mostly brown - 1%

Survey methodology:

This random double-opt-in survey of 2,000 general population Americans was commissioned by Dole between Mar. 14 and Mar. 18 , 2024 . It was conducted by market research company OnePoll , whose team members are members of the Market Research Society and have corporate membership to the American Association for Public Opinion Research (AAPOR ) and the European Society for Opinion and Marketing Research (ESOMAR ).