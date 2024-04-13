Shots Fired Outside Salman Khan's House In Bandra, Mumbai Police Investigates

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Two unidentified people opened fire outside the house of actor Salman Khan in Bandra on Sunday at 5 am, Mumbai Police said. The cops have received information about three rounds of firing. Mumbai Police's Crime Branch has reached the spot for investigation Sena (UBT) leader Anand Dubey has reacted to the firing incident outside Salman Khan's house. Dubey took a dig at Eknath Shinde's government by saying, \"Criminals are roaming around fearlessly\". He added that no one is feeling safe in Mumbai and Maharashtra. \"You have seen that recently there was a firing in Mumbai and an MLA fired in Dombivali. What kind of law and order is this? Home Minister, Chief Minister, where are you? Home Minister should take cognizance of this incident...\".(More details awaited)

MENAFN13042024007365015876ID1108091219