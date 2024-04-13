India Seriously Concerned At Escalation Of Hostilities Between Israel And Iran, Says External Affairs Ministry

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "The Ministry of External Affairs has in a statement on April 14 expressed concern regarding the situation between Israel and Iran in the Middle East.“We are seriously concerned at the escalation of hostilities between Israel and Iran which threatens the peace and security in the region. We call for immediate de-escalation, exercise of restraint, stepping back from violence and return to the path of diplomacy,” the statement said as per ANI.“We are closely monitoring the evolving situation. Our Embassies in the region are in close touch with the Indian community. It is vital that security and stability are maintained in the region,” it added.

This is a breaking story, more updates are awaited...

