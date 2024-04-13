Stephen King On Delays In U.S. Aid For Ukraine: 'House Republicans Are Killing Ukraine'

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) American writer Stephen King, who has supported Ukraine since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion, has commented on the delay and constant postponement by House Republicans of the vote on military aid to Ukraine.

He said this in a post on the social media platform X , Ukrinform reports.

"Radical Republicans in the House of Representatives are essentially killing Ukraine. As one conservative Republican commentator said, 'Putin must be pinching himself'," King wrote.

The Senate last month passed a $95 billion national security funding package, which included $60 billion in aid for Ukraine. But House Speaker Mike Johnson has refused to put the bill on the floor as Trump allies in the House have dug in against providing more aid to Kyiv.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump made it clear that Republicans were ready to support additional aid to Ukraine if it came in the form of a loan.