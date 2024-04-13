Tehran Will Not Hesitate To Take Further Defensive Measures If Necessary

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TEHRAN, April 14 (KUNA) -- The Iranian Foreign Ministry said Sunday that Tehran will not hesitate to take further defensive measures to protect its legitimate interests in the face of any military aggression and use of force against it.

In a statement, the Foreign Ministry said, "Tehran, if necessary, will not hesitate to take further defensive measures to preserve its legitimate interests in the face of any aggressive military measures and illegal use of force (against it)."

The statement added, "The Iranian armed forces carried out a series of military attacks against Israeli military bases within the framework of their legitimate right to defense and in response to the repeated Israeli military attacks, especially the attack on the Iranian consulate in Damascus."

The statement noted, "At a time when Tehran reaffirms its commitment to the principles and objectives of the United Nations Charter and international law, it is determined to defend its sovereignty, territorial integrity, and national interests against the illegal use of force and aggression against it."

Last night, Iran launched a "massive attack" with drones and missiles on targets inside the Israeli occupation territories in response to the bombing of its consulate in the Syrian capital, Damascus. (end)

mw







