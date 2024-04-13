Iran Launches Massive Retaliatory Attacks On Israel

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 13 (KUNA) -- The Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) launched dozens of drones and cruise missiles into the Israeli occupation entity on Saturday night nearly two weeks after the latter bombed the Iranian consulate in Damascus.

The Israeli airstrike killed at least 16 people, including two IRGC commanders Mohammad Reza Zahedi and Mohammad Hadi Haji Rahimi, on April 1.

In response, the IRGC said tonight that dozens of drones and missiles were successfully launched at specific targets inside the occupied Palestinian territories, according to the Iranian state TV.

The attacks forced adoption of precautionary measures in, and putting on alert the security services of, several countries in the Middle East region in anticipation of further escalation of the conflict.

In Amman, the Jordanian Civil Aviation Regulatory Commission announced temporary closure of the Kingdom's airspace to all incoming, departing flights.

"The decision aims to protect the safety and security of civil aviation in Jordanian airspace in light of the escalation of surrounding risks in the region," according to a statement from the CARC.

A similar measure was announced by the Lebanese Ministry of Public Works and Transportation.

For the safety and security of Lebanon, the Lebanese airspace will be closed temporarily from 1:00 am to 7:00 am on Sunday, April 14, pending further notice.

The air traffic at Beirut Rafiq Hariri International Airport came to a standstill.

In Baghdad, the Iraqi local media reported that missiles and drones, believed to be Iranian, were seen crossing the Iraqi airspace towards the Israeli occupation entity.

Photos and videos of the two missiles passing over a residential area were aired by Al-Sharqiya satellite TV channel.

In Kuwait, the cabinet convened an extraordinary meeting at Messila Palace evening under the chairmanship of His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Dr. Mohammad Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah.

The cabinet affirmed keenness on responding to all regional incidents and surrounding conditions in a way that protects the security and stability of Kuwait amid the accelerating developments in the region.

The meeting heard presentations by several ministers on the precautionary measures made by their respective ministries and competent state agencies to address any eventuality, particularly in the security domain.

The cabinet reaffirmed commitment to protecting the security and stability of the country, and ensuring the basic services and needs of the citizens and expatriates.

In this context, Kuwait Airways diverted all incoming and departing flights at Kuwait International Airport away from "the areas of tension."

The flights will be rescheduled according to their new destinations, according to a statement from the national flag-carrier.

On another front, the Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Jasem Al-Budaiwi underlined the importance of maintaining regional and global security and stability in light of the recent and accelerating developments in the Middle East.

In a press statement, the Secretary-General stressed the role of the international community in supporting peace and stability efforts to avoid any repercussions that might lead to further escalation and urged all concerned parties to commit to maintaining regional and global security and peace. (end)

