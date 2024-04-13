Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Saturday Until 00:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT -- The Kuwaiti cabinet convened an extraordinary meeting at Messila Palace under the chairmanship of His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Dr. Mohammad Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah.

KUWAIT -- Kuwait Airways announced that all airlines bound to Kuwait International Airport or departing from it would be diverted away from areas of tension, with flights scheduled according to their new routes.

KUWAIT -- The Kuwait Relief Society (KRS) said that the departure of the second "Gaza ship" is on its way from the Turkish port of Mersin towards the Egyptian port of Al-Arish, loaded with one thousand tons of aid and necessary relief supplies to Gaza.

RIYADH -- The Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Jasem Al-Budaiwi underlined the importance of maintaining regional and global security and stability in light of the recent and accelerating developments in the Middle East.

KUWAIT -- Kuwait Red Crescent Society (KRCS) Chairman Dr. Hilal Al-Sayer affirmed the society's continuous efforts to improve humanitarian work, especially by training and equipping doctors to operate effectively in hostile and hazardous environments. (end) mb