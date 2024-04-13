Saudi Arabia Expresses Deep Concerns Over Military Escalation In Region

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, April 13 (KUNA) -- Saudi Arabia expressed deep concerns regarding the developments and military escalation in the region and the seriousness of its repercussions.

Quoted by Saudi Press Agency (SPA), a statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the Kingdom called on all parties to exercise the utmost levels of restraint and spare the region and its people from the dangers of war.

The Ministry affirmed the Kingdom's position calling for the need for the UN Security Council to assume its responsibility towards maintaining international peace and security, especially in this region that is extremely sensitive to global peace and security.

It also called for preventing escalation of the crisis, which would have dire consequences. (end)

ash







MENAFN13042024000071011013ID1108091172