Ukraine To Receive EUR 5M From EU To Modernize Hospitals

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine will receive a EUR 5 million grant from the Eastern Europe Energy Efficiency and Environment Partnership (E5P Fund) to support war-related emergency measures in Ukrainian hospitals.

This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Community Development, Territories and Infrastructure, Ukrinform reports.

"The European Investment Bank (EIB) and the Ministry for Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development of Ukraine have signed a new agreement to further facilitate the implementation of much-needed energy efficiency and war-related emergency efforts, in particular within the healthcare sector,” the statement says.

The agreement provides for a EUR 5 million investment grant from the Eastern Europe Energy Efficiency and Environment Partnership (E5P Fund).

It is noted that these funds will increase the total grant contribution from the E5P to EUR 9 million, complementing a EUR 300 million EIB loan.

The grant funds are intended to be used for repairing damage, constructing bomb shelters, installing drinking water supply stations, modernizing lighting, communication lines, and ventilation systems.

As reported by Ukrinform, Sweden allocated EUR 26.4 million to the Eastern Europe Energy Efficiency and Environment Partnership to support energy efficiency projects in Ukraine.