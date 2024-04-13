Jordanian Aviation Regulatory Aithority Extends Airspace Closure

Amman, April 14 (Petra) -- The Jordanian Civil Aviation Regulatory Authority (CARC) has announced the extension of the closure of Jordanian airspace until 11 a.m. local time (8 a.m. UTC).This came in a statement following an earlier announcement statement issued yesterday.

