Jordanian Aviation Regulatory Aithority Extends Airspace Closure


4/13/2024 7:19:01 PM

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, April 14 (Petra) -- The Jordanian Civil Aviation Regulatory Authority (CARC) has announced the extension of the closure of Jordanian airspace until 11 a.m. local time (8 a.m. UTC).
This came in a statement following an earlier announcement statement issued yesterday.

