Communications Minister Denies Emergency State Declaration

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, April 14 (Petra) -- Minister of Government Communications Muhannad Mubaideen has denied allegations made about declaring a state of emergency in Jordan.According to a statement to the Jordanian News Agency (Petra), Mubaideen said that everything that was reported by some media outlets about declaring a state of emergency in Jordan is "completely untrue."Mubaideen stressed the need for all media outlets to be accurate, warning that all legal means will be resorted to whoever spreads any rumors or allegations that are not based on facts and do not verify the accuracy of the information.He added that much of the news circulated through platforms and applications has "no basis," noting, "Life is going on in an orderly manner and there is no reason to raise concern among citizens."Mubaideen stated that the competent authorities decided this Saturday to close the airspace to air traffic for precautionary reasons due to the surrounding security conditions.