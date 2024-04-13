Ukraine Working To Increase Financing Of Weapons Production On Its Territory - President

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Ukrainian defense industry has quite a high potential, and Ukraine is working to increase the financing of production on our territory.

The head of state announced this in his nightly video address , Ukrinform reports.

"Each week also brings new contracts for joint production of weapons. We are also working to finance more of our production right here in Ukraine. Ukraine's potential to produce weapons, in particular, FPVs, is quite high. And we agree with our partners on joint steps to finance this work for the sake of our common strength - the whole of Europe, and all those who are threatened by Russian terror," Zelensky said.

He also recalled that today is a professional holiday for the Ukrainian defense industry. On this occasion, state awards were granted to people who are actively developing this industry, he said.

"Most of them cannot be talked about openly now, and the reasons are clear. But this does not diminish our gratitude to them. I am proud of every enterprise that produces weapons for Ukraine. We are all rightly proud of every result of Ukrainian weapons - our FPVs, which can reach more and more distant targets - and we are proud of the results of our missiles," Zelensky said.

He added that some productions that did not exist during independence are already yielding results. In general, despite all the difficulties, 500 companies are currently operating in the Ukrainian defense industry, and most of them are private initiatives.

