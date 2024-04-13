Ukrainian Sappers Defuse 500-Kg Bomb In Donetsk Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Near Kurakhove, Donetsk region, Ukrainian sappers neutralized an unexploded Russian KAB-500 bomb.
According to Ukrinform, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported this on Facebook .
"The aerial bomb fell in a field near the town of Kurakhove and did not detonate," the statement said.
According to the State Emergency Service, in case of a 500-kilogram bomb detonation, the debris radius could exceed 1,000 meters, posing a significant threat to human life and health.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, in the Kharkiv region, the State Emergency Service units neutralized an unexploded Russian aerial bomb.
