UK Climate Change Minister Graham Stuart Resigns

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Britain's climate change minister Graham Stuart resigned fromthe government after eight years on Friday, saying it was the righttime to step down, Azernews reports.

Stuart said he would stand again for Prime Minister RishiSunak's Conservatives in an election expected later this year, withthe opposition Labour Party leading in polls by a large margin.

"Having served as a minister for most of the last eight years Ihave decided that now is the time to stand down," he said in aletter to Sunak posted on social media platform X.

"I will continue to give you my full support from thebackbenches."

Sunak's office said Justin Tomlinson, a former junior ministerin the work and pensions department, would replace Stuart asclimate minister.