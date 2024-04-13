Swiss University Develops Hopping Robot To Explore Asteroids

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Students at ETH Zurich university in Switzerland have developeda three-legged robot that could ultimately make its way across thesurface of asteroids through a series of long-distance hops, theuniversity announced on its website Thursday, Azernews reports.

The robot, known as the SpaceHopper, will be used on spacemissions to explore relatively small celestial bodies such asasteroids and moons which may contain valuable mineral resourcesthat humanity could use in the future, it said.

According to the university, the exploration of these celestialbodies should also provide insights into the formation of theuniverse.

It said the program was launched two and a half years ago as aresearch project for bachelor's degree students.

It is now being continued as a regular research project by fivemaster's students and one doctoral student.

A particular challenge in the development of such explorationrobots is that in contrast to larger celestial bodies such as theEarth, there is very little gravity on small celestial bodies, saidthe university.

The researchers therefore tested the functionality of theirrobot in zero gravity on a parabolic flight of the European SpaceAgency (ESA).