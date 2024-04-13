Israel Closes Its Airspace As Of Today From 00:30 To 07:00

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Qabil Ashirov

Israel's airspace will be closed for international and domesticflights from 00:30 to 07:00 on April 14 due to Iran's attack,Azernews reports, citing foreign media sources.

The Israeli army has so far identified more than 100 droneslaunched from Iran into Israel. The Israeli Air Force is monitoringthe drones and preparing for additional waves of attacks, whichcould include missiles, the army said. The currently tracked dronesare expected to arrive in the country within hours, but the Israelimilitary will try to neutralize them at an earlier stage.

According to the army, dozens of fighter jets are currently inthe sky and ready to strike where needed.

"Kan" reports citing sources that drones were launched not onlyfrom Iran, but also from other countries, including Yemen.

Adrienne Watson, head of the press service of the White House'sNational Security Council, said that the attack against Israel islikely to last for several hours. "This attack will probably lastfor several hours. President Joe Biden has made it clear that oursupport for Israel's security is unwavering. The United States willstand by the people of Israel and support their security inresponse to these threats from Iran," he said in his statement.

"Al Arabiya" TV channel reported that drones launched from Irantowards Israel crossed the airspace of Jordan. The media reportsthat Iran attacked Israel with "Shahed" kamikaze drones.