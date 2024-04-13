US Says Iran's Attack On Israel To Continue For Several Hours

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Qabil Ashirov Read more
The attack of the Iranian military forces against Israel islikely to last for several hours.
According to Azernews, this was stated by the head of the pressservice of the White House's National Security Council, AdrienneWatson, in her statement regarding Iran's launching of dronestowards Israel from its territory.
"This attack will probably last for several hours. US PresidentJoe Biden has clearly stated that our support for Israel's securityis unwavering. The United States will stand by the people of Israeland support their security against these threats from Iran," shesaid.
