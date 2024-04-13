Biden Vows To Support Israel Against Iran's Attack

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Elnur Enveroglu

US President Joe Biden cut short a weekend stay at his Delawarebeach house and was returning to the White House on Saturday tomeet with his national security team and monitor the situation inthe Middle East as Iran launched an attack against Israel, Azernewsreports, citing Time.

Tensions are at their highest since the Israel-Hamas war begansix months ago after a suspected Israeli strike this month on anIranian consular building in Syria killed 12 people, including twosenior Iranian generals in the Revolutionary Guard's elite QudsForce.

Iran has promised to retaliate against Israel, and U.S. andIsraeli officials have been bracing for an attack, raising concernsabout the conflict escalating into a wider regional war.

Biden was set to convene a principals meeting of the NationalSecurity Council in the White House Situation Room to discuss theevents and plan the U.S. response.

Besides, the U.S., along with its allies, have sent directmessages to Tehran to warn against further escalating theconflict.