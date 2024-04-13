Kuwait Cabinet Braces For Every Regional Eventuality

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 13 (KUNA) -- The Kuwaiti cabinet convened an extraordinary meeting at Messila Palace on Saturday evening under the chairmanship of His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Dr. Mohammad Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah.

The cabinet affirmed keenness on responding to all regional incidents and surrounding conditions in a way that protects the security and stability of Kuwait amid the accelerating developments in the region.

The meeting heard presentations by several ministers on the precautionary measures made by their respective ministries and competent state agencies to address any eventuality, particularly in the security domain, said Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Shereeda Al-Mousherji following the meeting.

The cabinet reaffirmed commitment to protecting the security and stability of the country, and ensuring the basic services and needs of the citizens and expatriates. (end)

