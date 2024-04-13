Lebanon Shutdown Airspace Due To Unrest In Region

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, April 13 (KUNA) -- Lebanese Ministry of Public Works and Transportation announced on Saturday the closure of Lebanese airspace to all planes arriving, departing and crossing Lebanese airspace due to the developments taking place in the region.

A statement issued by the Ministry said that "in the interest of the safety and security of the Lebanese airspace," the Ministry of Public Works and Transport announces the closure of the Lebanese airspace "temporarily and precautionary, starting from one o'clock in the morning today, Sunday, April 14, until seven o'clock this morning."

The ministry added that air traffic at Beirut's Rafiq Al-Hariri International Airport had been "completely closed during this period, provided that this will be updated and reviewed according to developments." (end)

