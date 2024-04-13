Mehbooba Is The Right Choice, Says Iltija

Brushing aside BJP's hesitance to field candidates in the politically charged Kashmir Valley, Iltija Mufti launched a scathing critique, accusing the party of resorting to“blackmailing and proxies.”

“I'm here among the people not as Mehbooba Mufti's daughter but as her worker,” Iltija Mufti declared, underlining her commitment to the cause.“I have conviction on her stand and I'm here to support and campaign for her,” she added, emphasizing Mehbooba Mufti's unwavering dedication to representing the issues plaguing Jammu & Kashmir since 2019.

Addressing the BJP's political maneuvers, Iltija Mufti remarked,“Now they are banking on their proxies.” She pointed out the BJP's reluctance to field candidates in the Kashmir Valley, suggesting a lack of confidence in garnering local support.

“Mehbooba Mufti is the right choice for the people of Rajouri-Anantnag,” Iltija Mufti asserted, underlining her belief in Mehbooba Mufti's ability to amplify the concerns of the populace.“She will raise the issues of the people as we know what's happening in J&K since 2019,” she affirmed, positioning Mehbooba Mufti as a formidable advocate for the region's interests.

