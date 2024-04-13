How To Improve Colombia’S Pension System, One Of The Worst Globally

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In Colombia, a crucial debate is underway about overhauling the nation's pension system, which ranks 41st out of 44 globally in terms of efficiency.



This system struggles to provide stable retirement incomes, and with only 27% of the elderly receiving a pension and about 20% living in poverty, the need for reform is urgent.



The criteria for evaluating pension system include health, quality of life, material well-being, and financial stability during retirement.



These are areas where Colombia desperately seeks improvement, as highlighted by a recent Natixis Investment Managers report.



Both older adults nearing retirement and younger generations just starting to plan for the future are calling for changes to ensure a secure and dignified retirement.



Strategic retirement planning from a young age is essential. Fiduciaria de Occidente suggests several steps to improve outcomes.







They recommend establishing an emergency fund to handle unexpected financial strains and developing a robust savings plan that covers health, living conditions, and income needs during old age.



Notably, only 15.2% of Colombians were saving in 2021, indicating a significant opportunity for improvement.

A thorough retirement plan should account for different life stages and employment statuses.



It should focus on accumulating the necessary weeks of contributions, determining the desired pension amount, and planning for essential living costs in later years.



Diversifying investments is also advised, which could include options like generating rental income, holding time deposits, or investing in Collective Investment Funds suitable for various risk profiles.



Trust companies play a vital role in Colombia, managing about COP$90 trillion ($235 billion) on behalf of over two million clients.



These fiduciaries, regulated by the Financial Superintendency of Colombia and guided by AMV-certified experts, are crucial in creating a resilient and inclusive pension system.



This system aims to offer Colombians a path to financial independence and stability in retirement, addressing the current inefficiencies and building a more secure future.

