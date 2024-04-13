Double Podium In Abruzzo As Yates Shows Solid Return

Yates sits 2nd on GC heading into final day.

UAE Team Emirates showed their collective strength to take two of the top-3 placings on stage 3 of the Giro D'Abruzzo today.

On a day which saw Alexey Lutsenko (Astana) take the spoils, Diego Ulissi (2nd) and Adam Yates (3rd) tested the rest of the field without being able to shake the Kazakh who took the sprint win.

Adam Yates now sits 2nd overall at just 14” behind Lutsenko heading into the final day which will take the riders from Montorio al Vomano to L'Aquila (173km).

The Britain is making his first race comeback since suffering a concussion at the UAE Tour in February.

Yates:“Obviously we would have liked to take the win today after the team did so much work, but I think Lutsenko was just the strongest out there today. It's my first race back and I'm not yet at my best level so it's just a matter of building back up to where I want to be. The team is riding really strong, so we'll try and do something tomorrow to take the win.”

Results:

1 Lutsenko (Astana) 4:16:20

2 Ulissi (UAE Team Emirates) +2”

3 Yates (UAE Team Emirates) s.t

General Classification after Stage 3

1 Lutsenko (Astana) 12:00:11

2 Yates (UAE Team Emirates) +14”

3 Voisard (Tudor Pro Cycling Team) +37”

Diego Ulissi (UAE Team Emirates) +38”