5 Killed, 4 Injured In Accident In J&K's Doda

News agency KNO reported that the accident occurred around 07.15 PM when a Maruti Suzuki Eco vehicle on its way from Thathri to Karhawa Phagsoo met with an accident.

Giving details, officials said that the vehicle bearing registration number JK06A-3089 met with an accident at Khanpura, resulting in the death of five persons and injuries to four persons.

The five persons were declared brought dead at Sub-District Hospital (SDH) Thatri while four others were referred to Government Medical College (GMC) Doda for specialized treatment.

The official identified the deceased as Mukhtiyar Ahmed (28), son of Abdul Gani, a resident of Bandoga (brought dead), Baby Girl (4) daughter of Muhammad Amir (brought dead), Riyaz Ahmed, son of Abdul Gani, a resident of Phagsoo (brought dead), Ireena Begum, wife of Saddam Hussain, a resident of Ghunti (brought dead) and Muhammad Rafi, a son of Abdul Rehman, a resident of Phagsoo (brought dead).

Those who were critically injured and have been referred include Muhammad Amir (28), son of Muhammad Shafi, a resident of Phagsoo, Baby Girl (10), baby girl (8) and Sufiyan Sheikh (24), son of Bashir Ahmed, a resident of Behndoga. Another injured was identified as Saima Begum, wife of Muhammad Amir.

Eye witnesses said,“Immediately after the accident, locals rushed to the spot and started the rescue operation. Injured patients were shifted to sub-district hospital Thathri from where critically injured patients were referred to GMC Doda for further treatment.”

Doda district has a high rate of accidents and hundreds of people have lost lives due to these accidents. The cause of accident varies from poor road conditions to rash driving and non-availability of proper road safety equipments

