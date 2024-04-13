Why Did Omar Abdullah Left Family Bastion For Baramulla?

The announcement came as NC revealed its candidates for three parliamentary seats in Kashmir. While Omar Abdullah's candidature for Baramulla came as a shock to many, insiders suggest that the decision was made to quell emerging factions within the party regarding ticket distribution in North Kashmir.

Sources within the party, according to Kashmir News Observer, said pressure had been mounting from supporters of former ministers Chaudhary Mohammad Ramzan and Mir Saifullah for the Baramulla ticket, leading to concerns over potential resentment within the party ranks in Kupwara. Additionally, the recent delimitation exercise has altered the geographical and social landscape of both seats, making Baramulla a more strategically viable option for Omar.

The Baramulla constituency boasts a significant vote bank from the Scheduled Tribe category, including the Gujjar-Bakkarwal, Pahari, and Dard Sheena communities. NC has traditionally held sway over these communities in the region, particularly among the Gujjar-Bakkarwal and Pahari populations of Bandipora and Baramulla.

Speaking to reporters after the candidate announcement, Omar Abdullah threw down the gauntlet to the BJP, challenging them to contest elections in Kashmir. He asserted that if BJP candidates fail to retain their deposits, he would exit politics. Furthermore, Omar called on the BJP to field candidates in Kashmir, questioning their claims of development and normalcy in the region.

Omar's decision to field Agha Ruhullah, a prominent Shia leader, as the candidate from Srinagar indicates a strategic move to tap into the Shia community's influence. With Ruhullah's family wielding considerable sway among Shias in the region, Omar aims to consolidate support in key constituencies, leveraging community ties for electoral gains.

