China's Top Legislator Meets North Korea's Kim Jong Un On Goodwill Visit

(MENAFN- AzerNews) China's top legislator Zhao Leji met North Korean leader KimJong Un in Pyongyang on Saturday, expressing Beijing's willingnessto work with its counterparts to deepen trust and boostcooperation, Chinese state media said, Azernews reports.

Zhao, finishing a goodwill tour that began on Thursday, is thehighest-ranking Chinese official to visit the North since 2018,when Li Zhanshu attended the 70th anniversary of the North'sfounding.

"No matter how the international situation changes, thetraditional friendship between China and the DPRK, created andnurtured by the older generation of leaders from both parties andcountries, remains deep-rooted and strong over time," Zhao said ina speech, according to China's Xinhua news agency.

DPRK refers to the North's official name, the DemocraticPeople's Republic of Korea.

In the speech at the opening ceremony for China-DPRK FriendshipYear, Zhao noted that the two countries' top leaders have met fivetimes in recent years.