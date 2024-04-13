Turkiye's Famous Film Studio Where Historical Series Are Filmed, Opens Its Doors

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Türkiye's Bozdag Film Studios in the Beykoz district ofIstanbul, where historical series are filmed, opened its doors tovisitors during the holiday that marks the end of the Muslim holymonth of Ramadan, Azernews reports, citing AnadoluAgency.

Concerts, talks and equestrian shows will take place onapproximately 200 acres, with a bazaar that sells traditionalproducts, a glass workshop, opportunities to take pictures intraditional clothing and areas for blacksmithing, all available forvisitors to enjoy.

The studio's sites include the Inegol Castle, Urgenc Market,Marmaracik Castle, Yenisehir Market, Kulucahisar Castle, HarzemshahPalace, Sogut and Kayi Tribe areas.

At the studio a historical narrative will be presented to theaudience through the music culture of the Turkish world and specialequestrian shows until April 14.

Mehmet Bozdag, the head of Bozdag Film's board of directors,pointed out that many globally famous Turkish television series arefilmed in the studio.

Bozdag, who noted exporting the "Kurulus: Osman" series to 110countries, told Anadolu: "These projects are not just aboutexporting a series. They also mean teaching our culture,civilization, and history around the world, sparking interest andlove for our civilization and history. We've been successfulworldwide."

He highlighted that nearly 40 heads of state previously visitedBozdag Film Studios and he expressed his long-standing dream ofopening the platform to viewers as is done in the US, allowingvisitors to experience historical worlds and take a journey throughhistory.

He noted a delay due to the coronavirus pandemic but mentionedrecent preparations for a grand opening during the Eid-al-Fitr -- acelebration that marks the end of Ramadan -- including building asignificant entertainment center and showcasing one of the world'smost important equestrian shows.

Bozdag highlighted the studio's role as a key exporter ofTurkish culture, expressing happiness with the work.

He noted that the studio is open year-round and attractsvisitors globally, which requires careful planning to accommodateeveryone.