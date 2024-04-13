King Charles Condemns 'Senseless Attack' And Commends Bravery Of First Responders In Australia

(MENAFN- AzerNews) King Charles and Queen Camilla are commending the bravery offirst responders displayed in today's "senseless attack" in Bondi,adding that the loved ones and families of those impacted by theincident are in their thoughts, Azernews reports.

"My wife and I were utterly shocked and horrified to hear of thetragic stabbing incident in Bondi," the King has said in astatement.

"Our hearts go out to the families and loved ones of those whohave been so brutally killed during such a senseless attack," hesays.

"While details of these shocking circumstances are stillemerging, our thoughts are also with those who were involved in theresponse, and we give thanks for the bravery of the firstresponders and emergency services."