Azerbaijan's National Defense University Continues Student Admission For 2024-25

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan continuesto accept students at the Military College of the National DefenseUniversity for the 2024-2025 academic year, Azernews reports.

The Ministry's National Defense University has establishedmilitary colleges and relevant educational infrastructure in orderto train professional military specialists and expand the secondarylevel of the military education system.

The college offers an in-depth and up-to-date educationalprogram to provide education and training for militaryprofessionals. The new training center also offers detailedtraining opportunities to provide military professionals withhands-on training in their fields. As a result of effectiveorganization of training processes, advanced technology is ensuredto be used at a high level during training, with the maximum use ofnew generation weapons and military equipment models, simulators,educational complexes that meet modern standards, laboratories, andtraining centers.

The following monthly payments are provided to cadets of theMilitary College during the period of study:



Scholarship in the amount of 100 manats;

Financial assistance to family members in the amount of 200manats; Payment collected in the account in the amount of 150manats.

Admission Information: The Military College opens its doors toall potential young people who want to become professionals. To getdetailed information about the admission rules and the educationalprocess, visit the website edu or call the short number0811.