Zelensky Congratulates Defense Industry Workers On Professional Holiday

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has congratulated defense industry workers on their professional holiday.

The Office of the President of Ukraine said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"Today is one of those days when gratitude should be the main feeling. Today is the professional day of all those who organize, design and build Ukrainian strength - Ukraine's Defense and Industrial Complex Employees Day," Zelensky said.

"This is the day of rocket engineers who created our Neptunes, which sunk the Moskva on April 13. This is the day of thousands of people who create Ukrainian drones, including drones that reach strategic depth and are capable of reducing Russia's military potential. Everyone in the world sees this strength of Ukraine. Today is the day of people and enterprises that produce Ukrainian shells, Ukrainian guns, Ukrainian mortars, Ukrainian armored vehicles, Ukrainian anti-tank systems, Ukrainian electronic warfare systems and much more, which really helps our soldiers and our entire state," Zelensky added.

He also noted that 500 defense industry enterprises are operating in Ukraine, with almost 300,000 people employed. This is one of the main pillars of Ukraine's independence, he said.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine