Two Civilians Injured As Enemy Attacks Kozatske Village In Kherson Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian military shelled Kozatske village in the Kherson region. Two residents were injured.
This was reported by the Kherson Regional Military Administration on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.
"The Russian army attacked the village of Kozatske in the Nova Kakhovka community. Two local residents were injured. Both men are 42 years old. They were hospitalized in moderate condition," the statement said. Read also:
SBU foils assassination attempt on Kherson region governor Prokudin
The administration reported that one victim sustained a hip injury, while the second victim suffered shrapnel wounds to the back of the head, back, arms, and legs.
The victims are now receiving the necessary medical assistance.
As Ukrinform reported, today Russian troops dropped munitions from a drone in the Kupiansk district, Kharkiv region, wounding an ambulance driver.
MENAFN13042024000193011044ID1108090928
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.