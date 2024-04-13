Ukraine's Energy System Lost Significant Amount Of Generating Capacity - Galushchenko

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As a result of Russian attacks, Ukraine's energy system has lost a significant amount of generating capacity. However, it remains balanced and stable.

Minister of Energy of Ukraine German Galushchenko stated this during a meeting of the Congress of Local and Regional Authorities, Ukrinform reports citing the Ministry of Energy .

“Since March 22, the energy system has been hit daily, and the strikes are the most severe, even compared to 2022-2023. We have lost a significant amount of thermal and hydropower generation. There are also attacks on electricity transmission facilities. The enemy has planned all the attacks to destroy the country's shunting generation,” said Galushchenko.

Despite this, Ukraine has managed to maintain the system; it is balanced and operating steadily today, the minister said.

In addition, Galushchenko told the Congress participants about the measures planned to restore and increase capacity.

"The fastest solution is to repair what is damaged. Our teams are already working in countries that have offered to use old similar equipment as donors for possible equipment repairs," he said.

It is also planned to increase the capacity for electricity imports. In addition, the implementation of projects to increase and scale up shunting capacities has begun.

As reported, on the night of April 11, Russia launched its third massive missile attack on Ukraine's power system in the last three weeks. As a result, the Trypilska TPP, located near Kyiv, was destroyed entirely, and the company lost 100% of its generation.