Invaders Shell Nikopol District Eight Times Today, Causing Destruction

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Today Russian troops have shelled the Nikopol district, Dnipropetrovsk region, eight times, damaging shops, a medical facility, and private houses. No casualties have been reported.

Serhiy Lysak, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, said this in a post on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

"On Saturday, the Nikopol district was subjected to shelling and drone strikes. In total, there were eight attacks on the district. A medical facility, two shops, three private houses and a couple of outbuildings were damaged. Power lines were affected," the statement said.

The official noted that the explosions were heard in Nikopol and the Marhanets community. According to preliminary information, none of the residents were injured.

"It was also loud in the Synelnykove district. As a result of an enemy attack, houses in the area were destroyed. The consequences are still being clarified," the regional head said.

As reported, the Russian forces dropped a bomb on a multi-storey building in the village of Ocheretyne in the Donetsk region.