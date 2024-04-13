Russian Army Shells Another Village In Kherson Region, Injuring Two Civilians

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian forces shelled the village of Veletenske in the Kherson region, injuring two local residents.
In a post on its Facebook page , the Kherson Regional Military Administration said that a 65-year-old man who was injured in the Russian shelling of the village today was hospitalized. The victim has a mine-blast injury and wounds to the leg.
Later, the regional administration wrote that another local resident was also injured in the shelling. Read also:
Russian troops shelling Donetsk
region, casualties reported
The 63-year-old woman sustained a mine-blast injury and a penetrating eye wound. Doctors provided the victim with the necessary assistance. Currently, the victim's condition is satisfactory.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, the Russian military shelled the village of Kozatske in the Kherson region, injuring two residents.
