Lithuania To Allocate EUR 1.2B In Military Aid To Ukraine This Year

Lithuanian Interior Minister Agne Bilotaite said this at a press briefing in Lviv on Saturday, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

"Both the authorities and the population of Lithuania understand the importance of providing aid to Ukraine. We are ready to provide support, both in the military and civilian spheres, because we realize that you are currently fighting for us. We would like to emphasize that we may be a small country, with a population of three million people, but the amount of aid we provide reaches EUR 1.2 billion. We will make every effort to continue to support you, and we will stand with you until victory," Bilotaite said.

The issue concerns the country's contribution to the EUR 5 billion Ukraine Assistance Fund, which the EU created this year to increase military aid to Ukraine. This money will be used for the purchase of ammunition and military equipment for their delivery to Ukraine, as well as for continuing the training of Ukrainian military.

Bilotaite said that in addition to funds for military support, Lithuania is actively continuing the rehabilitation of Ukrainians affected by the war. So far, 500 people have already received assistance, and the country is ready to accept a further 200.

"One of the important tasks currently on the agenda is the safety of the Ukrainian educational environment. The government of Lithuania is ready to allocate 400,000 euros for the purchase and installation of metal detectors in Ukrainian educational institutions," the minister added.

On April 13, in Lviv, the interior ministers of Latvia, Lithuania, Estonia and Ukraine discussed cooperation in migration, the work of border units, the police and the protection of the population in order to build a single European space to respond to challenges related to Russia's aggression.

Main photo: Ruslan Stefanchuk / Facebook