Two Wounded In Russian Artillery Shelling Of Huliaipole

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian military has shelled the front-line town of Huliaipole in Ukraine's southeastern Zaporizhzhia region with artillery.

Ivan Fedorov, head of the region's military administration, said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"Two people were wounded in enemy strikes on Huliaipole. The occupiers shelled the front-line town with artillery - a man and a woman were injured at home," the post reads.

Fedorov said that the victims had been hospitalized.

A private house and outbuildings were also damaged by shelling.