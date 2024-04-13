Two Wounded In Russian Artillery Shelling Of Huliaipole

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian military has shelled the front-line town of Huliaipole in Ukraine's southeastern Zaporizhzhia region with artillery.
Ivan Fedorov, head of the region's military administration, said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.
"Two people were wounded in enemy strikes on Huliaipole. The occupiers shelled the front-line town with artillery - a man and a woman were injured at home," the post reads.
Fedorov said that the victims had been hospitalized.
A private house and outbuildings were also damaged by shelling.
