11 Palestinians Wounded By Settlers In West Bank

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, April 13 (KUNA) -- At least 11 Palestinian people were injured Saturday in an attack launched by settlers on Al-Mughayyir village in northeastern Ramallah and Duma town in southern Nablus in the West Bank.

All those injured by live ammunition were admitted to hospital, local sources said, adding one was wounded in the head.

The settlers attacked the two areas, and set fire to some houses and an ambulance affiliated to Palestine civil defense.

Meanwhile, Jehad Abu Alia, 25, was martyred Friday in settlers' attack in the village that wounded 25 others and set fire to some houses.

Palestine Red Crescent Society said in a statement that its medical team dealt with five injuries in Duma and transported them to hospital.

Israel's army claimed that it has found the body of a 14-year-old shepherd, who went missing Friday, near al-Mughayyir. (end)

nq







MENAFN13042024000071011013ID1108090908