British FM: Further Escalation In Middle East Is In No One's Interest

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) LONDON, April 13 (KUNA) - Further escalation in the Middle East region is in no one's interest and risks further loss of civilian life, said UK Foreign Minister David Cameron.

This came in a phone call on Saturday between Cameron and the Minister of War in the occupying Israeli entity, Benny Gantz, to discuss "shared concerns about the growing Iranian threats."

"The UK will continue to work with our partners in support of regional security," said Cameron on X.

Yesterday, US President Joe Biden warned Iran of the consequences of a possible attack against the occupying Israeli entity as a retaliation for the bombing of its consulate in Damascus at the beginning of this month. (end)

