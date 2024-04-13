Wounded Palestinians By Israeli Settlers Up To 16 People In West Bank

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, April 13 (KUNA) -- Sixteen Palestinians were injured during an attack carried out by Israeli settlers on Saturday, which targeted Palestinian villages and towns near Nablus and Ramallah in the West Bank.

Israeli settlers used live bullets and set fire to homes and vehicles.

In a statement, Palestinian Ministry of Health said that three Palestinians were injured, including one critically, after receiving them at the Palestine Medical Complex in Ramallah from the town of Al-Mughayir.

For its part, the Palestinian Red Crescent Society said that its crews dealt with 11 injuries, including five with live bullets, while settlers were protecting the occupation army by attacking the villages of Abu Falah, Ain Sinya, Betin, and the town of Al-Mughayir near Ramallah.

Israeli settlers returned and attacked Al-Mughir, setting fire to a house and burning a Palestinian Civil Defense fire truck in retaliation to attack which took place yesterday and resulted in the death of the young man, Jihad Abu Alia, 25 years old, and the injury of 25 others, according to statistics from the Palestinian Ministry of Health, and the burning of dozens of homes and vehicles.

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society said in a separate statement that its crews dealt with five injuries in the town of Duma, four by live bullets and one by beating, and they were transferred to the hospital.

