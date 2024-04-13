Saudi, Norwegian Foreign Ministers Discuss Developments In Gaza

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA
Jeddah: Saudi Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah and his Norwegian counterpart Espen Barth Eide, in a phone call on Saturday, discussed relations between the two countries and ways to develop them.
During the call, the two ministers also addressed developments in the Gaza Strip and efforts aimed at containing the crisis in Gaza.
