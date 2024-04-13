India Issues Travel Advisory Amid Rising Tensions Between Iran & Israel

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Apr 13 (KNN)

The Indian government on Friday issued a travel advisory warning its citizens against traveling to Iran or Israel citing escalating tensions between the two West Asian nations in the aftermath of an airstrike on Iran's consulate in Syria.

The Ministry of External Affairs urged Indians residing in Iran or Israel to exercise utmost precaution, restrict their movements to the minimum, and register with the respective Indian embassies there.

"In view of the prevailing situation in the region, all Indians are advised not to travel to Iran or Israel till further notice," the ministry stated.

The advisory comes after Tehran accused Israel of carrying out the airstrike on its consulate in Syria that killed several top Iranian military commanders.

Tensions have simmered further with reports suggesting Israel is preparing for potential retaliatory military actions by Iran.

Echoing India's concerns, countries like France and the United States have also issued similar travel advisories for the volatile region.

"We have noted with concern the attack on Iranian diplomatic premises in Syria on April 1st," Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said last week, adding India is "distressed at the escalating tensions in West Asia and their potential to fuel further violence and instability."

Jaiswal urged all parties to "avoid actions that go against commonly accepted principles and norms of international law."

The travel advisory coincides with a recent deployment of Indian workers to Israel under a government-to-government labour agreement predating the current crisis.

Indian authorities have urged their Israeli counterparts to ensure the safety and well-being of these workers.

(KNN Bureau)