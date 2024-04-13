IPL 2024: Shimron Hetmyer Stars As RR Beat PBKS By Three Wickets In A Low-Scoring Thriller

(MENAFN- IANS) Mullanpur, April 13 (IANS) In a tricky time for Rajasthan Royals, Shimron Hetmyer ensured he went bang-bang in his unbeaten 27 off 10 balls as Rajasthan Royals beat Punjab Kings by three wickets to maintain their pole position in the points table via a low-scoring thriller at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium on Saturday evening.

After restricting PBKS to 147/8 in 20 overs, RR were in trouble when Hetmyer came in after Riyan Parag's fall and saw Dhruv Jurel being dismissed as well. Under mounting pressure, Hetmyer, who barely got batting time in the season, smashed four and three sixes, including the winning shot, to get RR over the line with a ball to spare.

He was also helped by Rovman Powell making a vital five-ball 11 to give RR a narrow victory in yet another last-over encounter between the two teams.

Chasing a modest 148, Tanush Kotian, playing as an opener for the first time in T20s, got off the mark with a cut past backward point off Arshdeep Singh and would go on to pull the pacer for another boundary. From the other end, Yashasvi Jaiswal timed his flick and drove well to pick up a brace of fours.

Though Kotian struggled to get going despite smashing Kagiso Rabada over mid-on for four, Jaiswal cut off Sam Curran and was also helped by a misfield to take two boundaries as RR didn't lose a wicket in Power-play for the first time in IPL 2024. Shortly after, Kotian tried to release dot-ball pressure with a big slog but was castled by Liam Livingstone.

Sanju Samson injected positivity in RR's chase by thumping Livingstone down the ground for six, followed by a pulled four. PBKS' move to bring back Rabada worked as Jasiwal upper-cut a rising delivery but was caught by third man and trapped Samson lbw in his next over.

Arshdeep got PBKS ahead when he had Parag caught in the deep off a top-edge, followed by Harshal Patel having Jurel caught by Shashank Singh running in from deep mid-wicket to complete a stunning grab. With 30 runs needed off 14 balls, Hetmyer breathed life into the chase by muscling Harshal for four and pulling over backward square leg for six as 14 runs came off the 18th over.

Powell brought out back-to-back drives off Curran, before being bounced out by the pacer, who had Keshav Maharaj holing out to long-on in the 19th over. With ten runs needed off the final over, Arshdeep nailed back-to-back wide yorkers, before Hetmyer smashed a six straight to long-on cushion. After a brace to long-on, Hetmyer finished off the chase by walloping a high full toss over fine leg for six to seal a tight win for RR.

Brief scores:

Punjab Kings 147/8 in 20 overs (Ashutosh Sharma 31, Jitesh Sharma 29; Keshav Maharaj 2-23, Avesh Khan 2-34) lost to Rajasthan Royals 152/7 in 19.5 overs (Yashasvi Jaiswal 39, Shimron Hetmyer 27 not out; Kagiso Rabada 2-18, Sam Curran 2-25) by three wickets.