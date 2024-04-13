Increasing Number Of Beggars Worries Lashkargah Residents

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) LASHKARGAH (Pajhwok): Residents and shopkeepers say the number of begging women and children has increased in Lashkargah City, the capital of southern Helmand province.

Haji Sher Agha, a shopkeeper in Lashkargah City, told Pajhwok Afghan News the number of beggars had surged in the city.

“People are jobless, I have been running this shop since past 20 years, but I have never seen such great number of beggars before. These people have turned to begging because of severe economic problems,” he added.

Abdul Wahid, another resident, said the number of beggars had surged compared to the past and the government should find a solution to the issue.

“Most people have embarked on begging due to problems, but they include professional beggars,” he added.

A beggar, Besmillah, 65, in the former refugee camp area said he was ill and fed two widows of his sons.

He said:“I don't have a breadwinner; I have two widows at home so I daily come here to beg in order to make a living for my family.”

He urged the government and donor agencies to support him.

Meanwhile, Maulvi Syed Abdul Qayyum Talibagha, head of enforcement and supervision of decrees in Helmand, told Pajhwok that in the past 13 months, they collected hundreds of beggars in Lashkargah city and districts.

He warned professional beggars would be dealt with in accordance with the law.

He said:“In 13 months, we collected about 1700 beggars in the city and districts and 900 of them were identified as deserving and given assistance. We have to deal with them legally.”

